MCA puts limits on remuneration of non-executive and independent directors

The has issued a notification to enable public companies to compensate their non-executive directors, importantly independent directors despite having losses or inadequate profits.

MCA notification has fixed limits of remuneration under Schedule V of the Companies Act, which would be payable to such directors depending upon the effective capital of the company. Experts said that the remuneration cap fixed under revised Schedule V is quite less given the ever-increasing responsibilities bestowed upon independent directors who otherwise play a vital role in business decisions.

“However, this partially gets settled, as unlike managerial personnel, the independent directors may simultaneously be appointed on the Board of two or more such companies and receive remuneration from all such companies,” said Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners.

Earlier the Rule 4 of the Companies Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel Rules, 2014 provided that sitting fees to an independent director or a director shall not exceed a sum of Rs 100,000 per meeting.

Industry experts pointed that the latest notification has changed this amount to a limit - at the lower end of Rs 12 Lakhs a year, which is thrice the amount that would have been payable for four board meetings in a year.

“Companies have been finding it hard to find independent directors, one of the reasons being the meagre fee that could be paid to remunerate persons accepting such positions. Such fees would seem rather inadequate for the level of risk and diligence an independent director position demands, particularly in larger companies,” said Kartik Ganapathy, Founding Partner, IndusLaw.