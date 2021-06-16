MCA removes restrictions on board meetings via video conferencing

-
ALSO READ
The stampede from Silicon Valley
BS Banking Annual: Worst may be coming as recovery path remains uncertain
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
Finmin asks Sebi to make greater disclosure in the annual report
Aditya Birla Sun Life MF expects Nifty to grow 10-12% over 3 years
-
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a notification to allow board meetings through video conferencing for activities that were earlier restricted for the digital medium, in a move that will ease the burden on companies to hold physical meetings even beyond the pandemic.
Some of the activities that were not allowed to be dealt with through video conferencing included the approval of the annual financial statements, Board’s report, approval of the prospectus.
Companies were not allowed to hold the audit committee meetings for consideration of accounts through video conferencing earlier. Approval of matters relating to amalgamation, merger, demerger, acquisition and takeover also required physical meeting.
In light of the pandemic, in March last year the government had allowed video conferencing even for restricted business but for a limited time. With the latest notification, the provision restricting video conferencing or other audio visual means has been removed permanently.
“Government would not have to go back and forth on relaxing these requirements because of Covid. It will help overall ease of doing business,” Ankit Singhi, partner, Corporate Professionals said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU