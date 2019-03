Media & entertainment sector to hit Rs 2 trillion by 2021, says report

Led by digital and online gaming, the media and entert­ainment sector grew 13.4%in 2018 to reach Rs 1.67 trillion .

(including fantasy and e-Sports) saw 52% growth in gamers whose number reached 278 million in 2018, according to a Ficci-EY report





Digital subscription grew by over 262%, with Indians opening their purse strings to pay for online content. From Rs 390 crore in 2017, digital subscription revenues grew to Rs 1,420 crore in the 2018 calendar yearAdvertising revenues comprised of 51.2% of the mop-up in 2018 and are expected to grow to 52.4% by 2021The report also projects that mass content consumers will reduce in size as paid OTT takes off .