Media & entertainment sector to hit Rs 2 trillion by 2021, says report

-
ALSO READ
No child's play: Start-ups bet big on online gaming, but no big bucks yet
Online gaming is on the rise in India; 72% play fantasy sports for fun
Media for equity: A happy marriage
Digital media game will change completely in five years: FrogIdeas CEO
Avid gamer, cosplay enthusiast? Gaming fest DreamHack is coming to India
-
Led by digital and online gaming, the media and entertainment sector grew 13.4%in 2018 to reach Rs 1.67 trillion .
Online gaming (including fantasy and e-Sports) saw 52% growth in gamers whose number reached 278 million in 2018, according to a Ficci-EY report
Digital subscription grew by over 262%, with Indians opening their purse strings to pay for online content. From Rs 390 crore in 2017, digital subscription revenues grew to Rs 1,420 crore in the 2018 calendar year
Advertising revenues comprised of 51.2% of the mop-up in 2018 and are expected to grow to 52.4% by 2021
The report also projects that mass content consumers will reduce in size as paid OTT takes off .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU