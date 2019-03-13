JUST IN
Media & entertainment sector to hit Rs 2 trillion by 2021, says report

Advertising budgets continued the shift towards digital media where ad spends grew 34% to command 21% of the entire spending

Urvi Malvania 

Led by digital and online gaming, the media and entert­ainment sector grew 13.4%in 2018 to reach Rs 1.67 trillion .

Online gaming (including fantasy and e-Sports) saw 52% growth in gamers whose number reached 278 million in 2018, according to a Ficci-EY report

Digital subscription grew by over 262%, with Indians opening their purse strings to pay for online content. From Rs 390 crore in 2017, digital subscription revenues grew to Rs 1,420 crore in the 2018 calendar year

Television grew at the industry average on the back of a strong performance by regional brands and sporting events. Print accounted for the second-largest share of the sector, despite being static

Advertising revenues comprised of 51.2% of the mop-up in 2018 and are expected to grow to 52.4% by 2021
The report also projects that mass content consumers will reduce in size as paid OTT takes off .
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 02:13 IST

