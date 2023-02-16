JUST IN
Govt looks to tap section of kirana stores to expand GST base: Report
Trusted fact checkers: Govt to work with tech majors to create a framework
Govt aims to mop up Rs 75K crore from senior citizen savings scheme
Delay in renewable energy project? Centre can blacklist companies
Trai asks telecom companies to weed out unverified telemarketers
STRI: India goes up in OECD rank, now ahead of sanctions-hit Russia
As Madhya Pradesh election nears, the focus is on tribal communities
Budget prepared keeping mind external challenges also: FM Sitharaman
After India, US decides to switch to T+1 trade settlement cycle
CM Gehlot announces 100,000 jobs across Rajasthan current financial year
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt aims to mop up Rs 75K crore from senior citizen savings scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Trusted fact checkers: Govt to work with tech majors to create a framework

Deepfakes are videos creating delusion with the use of deep learning, other artificial intelligence techniques and photoshopping to make images of fake events

Topics
Fake news | Fake news India | Press Information Bureau

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

fact check
The planned framework will help fact-check all the content on the internet apart from the information related to the business of the government of India, it is learnt

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will work with internet intermediaries to create a framework for “trusted fact checkers”, government sources said on Thursday after a high-level meeting with representatives of technology companies such as Google, Meta, Snap, YouTube and Koo. These companies, also referred to as significant social media intermediaries, deliberated on the various aspects of fact-checking of content on their platforms.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fake news

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 21:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.