MeitY to allow repeat transactions on BHIM to be eligible for cashback

As it looks to promote the use of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app for making digital payments, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is soon going to revise the cashback scheme for merchants, allowing repeat transactions to be eligible for cashback.

In the earlier BHIM cashback scheme, which has since been discontinued, merchants were eligible for cashback of up to Rs 1,000 in a month for 20 unique transactions. Since getting 20 unique transactions every month for any merchant was an onerous task, the scheme did not achieve the desired ...