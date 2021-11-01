Merchandise exports rise 42.33% to $35.47 billion in October

India's merchandise in October rose 42.33 per cent to USD 35.47 billion, according to provisional data released by the government on Monday.

The stood at USD 24.92 billion in October 2020 and USD 26.23 billion in October 2019.

India's merchandise in October 2021 was USD 35.47 billion, an increase of 42.33 per cent over USD 24.92 billion in October 2020 and an increase of 35.21 per cent over USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, as per an official statement.

The merchandise surged 62.49 per cent to USD 55.37 billion from USD 34.07 billion in October 2020. It was USD 37.99 billion in October 2019.

As per the data, the deficit in October 2021 was USD 19.9 billion and USD 98.71 billion during April-October 2021.

The gold stood at USD 5.1 billion in October compared to USD 2.49 billion a year ago, an increase of 104.25 per cent.

