Merchandise exports rise 42.33% to $35.47 billion in October

India's merchandise exports in October rose 42.33 per cent to USD 35.47 billion, according to provisional data released by the government on Monday.
The exports stood at USD 24.92 billion in October 2020 and USD 26.23 billion in October 2019.
The merchandise imports surged 62.49 per cent to USD 55.37 billion from USD 34.07 billion in October 2020. It was USD 37.99 billion in October 2019.
As per the data, the trade deficit in October 2021 was USD 19.9 billion and USD 98.71 billion during April-October 2021.
The gold imports stood at USD 5.1 billion in October compared to USD 2.49 billion a year ago, an increase of 104.25 per cent.
