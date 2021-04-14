Fundamental problems remain despite slew of records by MGNREGA in FY21

The financial year 2000-21 has been a landmark year for the flagship MGNREGA scheme during FY21 in many respects. Pushed by the ever-increasing stream of migrants returning to their villages amid the harsh lockdown, MGNREGA turned to be their main saviour by not only providing some sort of employment but also saving livelihoods that otherwise would have been greatly distressed.

Even after the lockdown was lifted in June, MGNREGA continued to attract casual workers as the overall economy took time to come back on tracks. And now, with the second wave of Covid threatening to ...