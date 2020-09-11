MGNREGS funds fast drying up as demand surges amid Covid-19 pandemic

Funds allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS) are fast drying up even as the project continues to attract a sizeable chunk of the rural workforce. Almost 63 per cent of the increased allocation of around Rs 1.01 trillion has been spent in the first five months of 2020-21.

With more than six months to go for the fiscal year to close, experts said if 100 days’ of employment per year, as mandated by law, was to be provided, this expanded allocation too might be insufficient and exhausted by December or January. The MGNREGA ...