Micro loans with over 30-day dues up to 11% in December 2020, shows data

Loans with over 30-day dues shot up to 10.9 per cent (of gross loans) in December 2020 from 2.42 per cent a year ago for micro credit extended by finance companies, mainly due to the Covid pandemic, Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN) data showed.
According to MFIN, loans with over 30-day dues were at 2.51 per cent in September. Industry executives said besides moratorium on repayments (during March-August), the Reserve Bank of India allowed restructuring of loans and finance firms did not recognise dues then. The clear picture about pain is emerging now.
There is a genuine repayment problem for many due to economic hardships owing to the pandemic. This is more so with old loans. Some skipped repayments hoping another round of assistance, impacting credit discipline, said officials.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU