Middle East SWFs to lead the investment drive into India's energy sector

Investments in India by sovereign wealth funds (SWF) are expected to peak in 2019, despite the drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities last week and other disturbances to infrastructure in the Gulf, which could draw funds to rebuild them. The attacks came in the same week that India created a major buoyancy in its capital market through massive cuts in corporation tax rates.

The changes were announced by the finance ministry on Friday. While the ministry is hopeful that large swathes of domestic investors would take advantage of the slashing of corporation tax rates to 22 per ...