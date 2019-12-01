Miles to go as financial inclusion has only scratched surface: TRIBE CEO

Sometimes one may feel a journey is coming to an end when, in fact, it may be just beginning. That is how Atreya Rayaprolu, the 43-year-old CEO of TRIBE, which lends to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, felt when he looked closely at the financial inclusion space in India in 2013-14.

He could see how far India had come after the micro finance boom of the mid-1990s. But he also realised that financial inclusion had touched only the tip of the iceberg and there was still a long way to go. TRIBE, which is part of the Mumbai-based Aavishkaar group, was set up to fill ...