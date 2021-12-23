Ministry proposes fixed timeline for NCLT, extended look-back period in IBC

The corporate affairs ministry (MCA) proposes to plug gaps in the (IBC), listing robust norms against avoidance transactions, wrongful trading and delays and fixed timelines for tribunals to decide resolution plans.

MCA has proposed that the IBC should provide the adjudicating authority with 30 days for approving or rejecting a resolution plan under Section 31. If the resolution plan is not approved or rejected within this time, then it is proposed that the adjudicating authority would record reasons in writing for the same.

The government believes that delays erode the value of the corporate debtor and discourage potential applicants from participating in the resolution process. “Such delays go against the objective of the Code to provide value-maximising outcomes for stakeholders,” MCA said.

The two-year look-back period starting from the date of admission of insolvency applications is proposed to be extended to the date when the corporate insolvency resolution application is filed. Experts said that this would ensure that no one takes advantage of timelines prescribed in the IBC.

“The resolution professional’s rights were curtailed in approaching NCLTs in spite of clear evidence of wrongdoing and manipulation because the look back period was shorter. Government must have realised this needed to be fixed,” said Manoj Kumar, partner, Corporate Professionals.

Simply put, the look-back period refers to the time that a resolution professional can investigate for any fraudulent transaction or wrongdoing with the permission of

MCA has also proposed that the voluntary liquidations need not take the nod of adjudicating authority. It can be done by way of a special resolution or members’ resolution and approval of creditors representing two-thirds in value of the debt. “The liquidator may be required to make a public announcement of the closure of the process and intimate concerned authorities such as the IBBI and the registrar.”

“While voluntary liquidation matters would be closed in one or two hearings, they have low priority of the tribunals. It could take from several months to a couple of years for it to be approved which takes away the sheen from ease of doing business,” said Anshul Jain, partner, PwC India.

As for avoidance transactions, it is proposed that an explanation may be added to the ICB to clarify that proceedings for avoidance of transactions and wrongful trading can continue even after the approval of a resolution plan.

“The various aspects of the process need to be closed within a fixed timeline to avoid the corporate debtors or perpetrators exploiting the purpose of IBC Regulations. The learning from the cases gone into IBC is that there is a need for financial institutions to improve the funding mechanism for companies showing not obvious signs of distress,” said Srinivasa Rao Partner & Leader – Risk Advisory Services, Nangia Andersen LLP.

In another step that could pave the way for automatic admissions in the future, MCA has said that financial creditors may be required to submit only Information Utility (IU) authenticated records to establish default for the purposes of admission of a Section 7 (by Financial creditors) CIRP application.

The idea is to make the admission process significantly quicker as the would only be required to consider IU authenticated records as evidence of default for Section 7 applications filed by such financial creditors.

The ministry has also proposed changes to the IBC fund, so that it can support some expenses of resource-strapped insolvency proceedings, such as payment towards workmen’s dues, or for carrying forward avoidance proceedings.

A detailed framework for contribution to and utilisation of the IBC Fund will be prescribed by the government, since the present structure, it is felt, provides very limited ways of utilising the amounts contributed. “The fund could also be used to provide interim finance as quite often operations during CIRP suffer due to lack of reasonably priced interim finance,” said Bikash Jhawar, Partner, Saraf & Partners.

The government has sought public comments on the proposed changes by January 13.