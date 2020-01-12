MMRDA plans to offer metro lines under the toll operate transfer model

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is planning to offer its metro lines, once operational, under the toll operate transfer (TOT) model in a bid to attract global pension funds. Of the planned 337-kilometre metro network, two lines — 2A and 7 — are expected to be operational in this year.

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, hopes to monetise operational lines partially and fund construction of the remaining lines. “We are tying up with pension and sovereign funds. These funds like Canada Pension Fund have shown interest in ...