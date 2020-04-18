MNRE urges states to set up renewable energy equipment parks to meet demand

At a time when numerous international firms are looking to move their production base out of China in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the Ministry of New and (MNRE) is seeing a fresh opportunity in setting up (RE) equipment manufacturing parks to meet domestic demand as well as make India a global production hub. As there are concerns of a slump in the supply of raw materials and goods from China owing to the Covid-19 crisis, which began from there, the situation in fact presents an opportunity for India to boost its manufacturing capacity and emerge as a hub for production.

With this objective, the ministry has written to various state governments and port authorities to identify land parcels of 50-500 acres for setting up such parks. The has offered many incentives to states to set up such parks.

" has initiated action in big way towards setting up new hubs for manufacturing equipments in the country to meet both domestic and also cater to global demand," the ministry said in a statement.