Business Standard

Mobile device makers mull fee for Google to pre-install its apps

A meeting of key mobile device brands is expected soon to discuss Google's changes in its app policy and take a final call

Topics
Google | mobile manufacturing

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

Mobile device makers are considering seeking a fee from Google Inc to pre-install its apps on phones as part of pending negotiations to rejig the contentious Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) between the two parties.

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 20:53 IST

