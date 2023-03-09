Mobile operators may deploy AI to check spam calls amidst rising fraud

To tackle the persistent menace of pesky calls, mobile phone operators are considering using (AI)-led interventions, the Economic Times reported.



The operators are also exploring the option of extending the blockchain-based solution currently being used for messages to calling, according to the report.



The idea of using AI/ML (machine learning) for solving the problem of unwanted calls is being considered widely but still remains at a very nascent stage.



According to a nationwide survey by LocalCircles, mobile users are increasingly receiving pesky calls and messages that lead to thousands of crores of financial fraud. 66 per cent of mobile users in India get at least three pesky calls every day, most of which originate from personal mobile numbers, according to the survey.



The telcos intend to deploy AI/ML-led solutions to identify spam calls. By studying the duration and frequency of such calls, technology may be able to aid operators in tackling the menace of spam and fraud calls. Mostly, the duration of such calls is short and the frequency of calls made to new numbers in a day is much more. The report suggests that mobile operators are considering using AI solutions to identify such call patterns and weed out such users.



Another step that the telcos are planning to take is extending the distribution ledger technology (DLT) concept to calls, the report said, quoting executives. As the DLT-based verification process combined with an AI-led spam detection mechanism can help reduce the frequency of such calls.



The DLT is made mandatory by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for all operators in order to check spam messages. So marketers and telemarketing agencies who generally send out bulk messages need to register themselves first on the DLT platform.



Trai recently released a consultation paper on the mandatory implementation of ‘calling name presentation’ in telecommunication networks which will display the name of the caller on the receiver’s screen when the call connects, even if the receiver has not saved the contact.