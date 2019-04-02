Modi 1.0: Steady GDP growth, low inflation have left economy in good shape

The assessment of Narendra Modi’s five- year term has got entangled with the “cooling off in major economies” as rating agency S&P puts it, that has happened in the final year of this government. The Modi government has scored an average 7.5 per cent growth of GDP annually during its term (see chart).

Even though there are controversies about the exact numbers, most economists are agreed that the trend is upwards. This point was taken up by some of the economists the NITI Aayog invited for a meeting in New Delhi last week who said they wanted the government to do ...