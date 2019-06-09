Modi may retain PMO team: Nripendra Misra could remain principal secretary

The Narendra Modi government, which has begun its second term with focus on improving economic growth and investment climate, along with employment generation, is likely to retain some of its top bureaucrats in their current positions so that decisions can be fast-tracked in several critical areas, sources in the know said.

In that backdrop, there’s a strong possibility of a status quo at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as far as the top officials are concerned, at least two of the sources pointed out. However, on whether such a call had been taken, a senior official ...