Modi to meet 15 global funds as India seeks investment to lift economy

Prime Minister will soon lead the government initiative in bringing more foreign investment into the country. In this regard, Modi is scheduled to meet 15 leading global fund houses to get their view on the class of assets and the issues which need to be addressed.

“Fund houses from all over the world are in touch with us and want us to provide good assets and required patent capital (long-term capital) with not a very high, but stable return, and that is another area we are looking at. PM will soon meet about 15 leading houses from the world for an interaction and their views on it," said Tarun Bajaj, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs during CII virtual conference on Wednesday.

Apart from this, the government is exploring possibilities to channelise domestic savings and domestic assets in the country. He said there are about 16 trillion domestic assets which could be channeled. “There is a lot of capital available in the country and now it's increasing unlike 10 years ago, when money was not available, For instance, the government is in talks with regulators to tinker rules which would allow Employees Provident Fund to put money in the infra sector," said Bajaj.

Bajaj also said that there is a lot of emphasis on public sector policy or privatisation policy and it is expected to soon get cabinet's approval. Sources say the proposal to define strategic sectors is slated to be taken by the cabinet within a few weeks. The draft of the policy has been circulated among 45 central ministries and departments. And now, it is ready after months of deliberations.

On expenditure estimates, Bajaj said that that the DEA has asked other departments to push expenditure that has a multiplier effect. “Government trying to cajole ministries, public sector enterprises, to push infra spending. And will provide more money if needed to revise estimates," he said.

Further, the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile phones, pharma products and medical equipment will be extended to another 7-8 sectors. This comes after a positive response from mobile manufacturers, which shows diversification in the supply chain. Bajaj said that sunrise sectors are proposed to be included in the scheme.

The DEA secretary said that the government has undertaken various reforms like bilateral netting law, through which capital savings by banks alone would amount to Rs 60,000 crore.

On capital markets, he said that the market regulator needed to look at retired people, others being cajoled into products such as AT-1 bonds.

Speaking on the economy, Bajaj said that it took some to direct fiscal and monetary steps to push the economy. “Our efforts were initially aimed at the vulnerable section. We took some direct fiscal steps to push the economy. We are working on some specific suggestions on the emergency credit line guarantee scheme," he said.

According to him, In January-February, Indian economy was looking better than earlier. He said India is seeing a positive side on the health and the number of Covid-19 cases has started coming down. “Economy and health are connected and there are strong correlations. By the positive side, the private sector will get confidence.” Bajaj said.