PM Modi 'tough negotiator', we will reach a fantastic deal: Trump at Motera

US President on Monday said that a major $3 billion defence deal would be signed on Tuesday. He was speaking at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad where Trump and Prime Minister displayed bonhomie.

While both, Trump and Modi heaped praises on each other in an election year for America, the former looked forward to closer ties with India, especially in defence and space exploration, among others.

Calling Modi a "tough negotiator", Trump said the two would be discussing ways to expand economic ties, later in Delhi on Tuesday, apart from making "very major trade deals".

"We are in the early stages of discussion for a trade agreement to reduce barriers of investment between the US and India. I am optimistic that working together, the PM and I can reach a fantastic deal that is good and even great for both of our countries. Except that he is a very tough negotiator," Trump said while adding that two nations conducted the first ever air, land and sea military exercises called 'Tiger Triumph'.

On the other hand, welcoming his "dear friend" Trump, Modi termed Indo-US relations as "natural", and said Indo-US relations will continued to grow in the digital and Industry 4.0 age.

Even as it continues to build its military equipment manufacturing, the US is looking at India to forge stronger ties in supplies of airplanes, missiles, rockets and ships as well as armed and unarmed aerial vehicles.

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the United States looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet... And I am pleased to announce tomorrow our representatives will sign a deal to sell over $3 billion in the absolute finest state-of-the-art helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces. I believe the US should be India's premier defence partner and that is the way it is working out," said Trump.

Further, lauding India for its Chandrayaan II project, Trump said that the US was looking forward to "expanding our space cooperation with India".

Islamic terrorism, Pakistan, Bollywood and cricket also found mention in the nearly half-an-hour speech of Trump as he looked to hit some right notes with the massive local crowd. However, contrary to speculations, the proposal for an American consulate in Gujarat, among other things, did not find mention in Trump's speech.

Trump also lauded Modi over steps taken towards village electrification, Internet connectivity, access to cooking fuel and basic sanitation, among other things. "Incredibly, 12 Indian citizens are lifted out of extreme poverty every single minute of every single day."

However, with much of the massive crowd gathered at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) run Motera stadium being rural, the US President's English speech could not hold their attention for long.

"Firstly, the speech was in a language we don't understand. Secondly, we have been here since early morning and it was getting hot in the middle towards the afternoon," said Megabhai Bharwad, a farmer from Sabarkantha who had come with his fellow villagers in a bus arranged by the local administration.

Landing first at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as part of his two-day India trip, Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and Modi, visited Sabarmati Ashram and later to the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera, amidst a roadshow of over 100,000 people cheering from the sidelines.

Organised by a ' Abhivadan Samiti' committee comprising prominent citizens and politicians, the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium was to be on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' held in Houston last year. However, the largely rural Gujarati crowd that had gathered since early morning from several districts of Gujarat started thinning out the stadium by the start of Trump's speech.

Moreover, unlike the 'Howdy Modi', the 'Namaste Trump' did not see the two nation heads walk hand-in-hand along the newly rebuilt cricket ground with the otherwise planned two hours-odd event getting over in roughly an hour at Motera stadium.