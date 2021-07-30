Monsoon 1% below normal at half-way mark; kharif sowing improves

As the southwest monsoon reaches the half-way mark in its four-month journey in the country that started in June, sowing of kharif crops has further gained traction as the rains have, after a long hiatus, become active over the main areas of Central, Western and North-Western India.

According to the latest crop sowing report, kharif crops have been sown in around 84.81 million hectares till July 30, which is 4.7 per cent lower than the same period last year. Till last week, the difference between the area covered this year and the last was 8.9 per cent and before that it was 11.6 per cent. ...