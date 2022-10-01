Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD

The official ended the 2022 season with a cumulative of 925 millimeters, which is 6 per cent more than normal.

The rains that started on a moderate note in June is, however, not expected to go away in a hurry.

According to the latest forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, triggered by a remnant weather system of super typhoon Noru, is set to delay the monsoon withdrawal.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said the withdrawal of the monsoon, which began on September 20, was likely to be stalled till October 13, due to the existence of the weather system over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. This was a fourth successive year for the country to have witnessed good monsoon rains and the late rally over Gangetic plains is expected to help during the Rabi season, the met depart­ment hoped. Mohapatra said the September rains saw 224 stations reporting very heavy events (115.6 mm to 204 mm) and 22 extremely heavy (more than 204.5 mm).