Monsoon seen ending with above-normal rains for the first time in six years

As the southwest monsoon continues longer than expected, all-India rains have stayed above normal, or the long period average, for over six weeks now. As of September 18, rains were 5 per cent above normal at an all-India level, and showing little signs of retreat.

Central India was the most inundated, having witnessed rainfall 23 per cent above normal. Close on it’s heels was the southern peninsula, where cumulative rainfall went from 10 per cent to 12 per cent above normal last week. However, in the northeast, rains were 17 per cent below normal, while in the northwest, the ...