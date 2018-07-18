Monsoon session of Parliament: Last sitting before general elections?

The penultimate Parliament session -- some speculate it could even be the last if elections were to be advanced -- of the 16th Lok Sabha begins on Wednesday, and portents are of a washout. The war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the principal opposition, the Congress, has escalated in the run up to the Monsoon session.

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Muslims intellectuals last week, the BJP has taken to calling the Congress a party for the Muslims. The Congress has said the BJP has raked up the “Hindu versus Muslim” ...