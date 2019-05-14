Monsoon to arrive on Kerala coast on June 4, deliver less rainfall: Skymet

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on June 4 and deliver less rainfall than average in 2019, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, dampening prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2.6 trillion economy.

Rains usually lash Kerala state around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.

The country is likely to receive 93% rainfall of the long period average, Skymet said in a statement.

The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of the farm sector in Asia's third-biggest economy.
