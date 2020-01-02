More pay channels may become free-to-air after Trai's tariff amendments

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)’s amendments to its tariff order of February 2019 might result in broadcasters making several not-so-popular channels free-to-air (FTA), to make them a part of the 200 channels on offer at Rs 130 (plus taxes) per month, analysts say. Trai’s amendment has forced broadcasters to go back to the drawing board as they revise pricing for channels.

Analysts believe, broadcasters like Sony Pictures Networks India and Star India could be impacted more as their bouquet offerings were at discounts of 35-54 per cent. In fact, sources ...