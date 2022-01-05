More than a third of India's urban dwellers oppose crypto law: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Hottest cryptocurrencies are alternatives to Bitcoin and Ether
Billionaires are embracing crypto in case money 'goes to hell'
Crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe
Binance tightens anti-money laundering checks after regulatory pressure
Crypto exchange Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU's key network
-
More than a third of India’s urban dwellers oppose the government’s plan to regulate cryptocurrencies, according to a survey by market researcher YouGov.
Those opposed to regulation cited concerns ranging from heavy taxation to a potential outright ban on non-exchange-traded tokens, the firm said in an emailed statement. Among people who invest in crypto, more than half are against regulation.
India’s crypto industry is anxiously awaiting details of a proposed Bill. Any clampdown could have far-reaching implications, as the nation of 1.4 billion people has the second-fastest rate of crypto adoption behind Vietnam, according to Chainalysis. The Cabinet has yet to approve the proposed legislation, people with knowledge of the matter said last month.
Out of 1,225 respondents in the YouGov survey, 36 per cent don’t want crypto tokens to be regulated, compared with 52 per cent of those who own cryptocurrency.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU