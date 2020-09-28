Consumers come to grips with 'new normal' as Covid-19 cases rise in country

As the number of (Covid-19) cases rises in the country, in India are coming to grips with the "new normal," shows the findings of Deloitte State of the Consumer Tracker Survey.

The survey shows that despite hightened job insecurity and a sharp jump in the number of people concerned with their financials, are willing to loosen the purse strings.

From groceries and electronics to automobiles and items of convenience --- a lot more are willing to shop online now as compared to three months ago.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as bad for ride hailing firms, the percentage of those looking to limit using them has seen a substantial increase—to 75% in August now from 4% in April.