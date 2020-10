Most agencies underestimating India's growth in FY22: Sanjeev Sanyal

Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal believes that most agencies have underestimated economic growth of India for the fiscal year 2021-22. "I think people have underestimated the growth for 2021-22. Most forecasts which I have seen underestimated (GDP growth rate for FY22)," Sanyal told Business Standard.

He exuded confidence that most agencies would upgrade their forecast next year. "When they do it, they will say that it was due to low base but the base is known. So you should hold them to it when they do it," he said. He said the finance ...