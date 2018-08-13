Motor vehicle insurance firms seek more time to comply with SC orders

Insurance companies selling motor vehicle policies rushed to additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta last week to ward off the biggest risk to their balance sheets from two Supreme Court orders this year. The stakes are so high that even on Sunday the companies and their representatives, General Insurance Council, were locked in arguments over the extent of relief they want.

The companies want Mehta to argue for them so that they get more time to comply with the court orders. They also want cars to be excluded from the ambit of the multi-year insurance policies. While the finance ...