Move to scrap LTCG may unlock domestic funds, stem start-up exodus: experts

The Parliamentary panel's recommendation to abolish long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for investments in start-ups for a period of two years is expected to result in long-term benefits for the community.

The move will offer a level-playing field to domestic investments in start-ups in comparison with foreign-based sources and will also encourage domestic financial institutions to see new enterprises as an alternative asset class that has been heavily dependent on foreign capital still now, according to experts. "It is a very good first step as domestic money is not ...