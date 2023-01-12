Madhya Pradesh attracts intentions of Rs 15.42 trillion in investment

Chief Minister on Thursday said the state had received intentions of investment (IoI) worth over Rs 15.42 trillion during the two-day Summit (GIS). These will help create more than 2.9 million jobs in the state in the next few years.

Chouhan did not give a timeline of when the would materialise but said his state would do everything possible, including appointing a dedicated officer if needed, to ensure that the commitments made during the summit were met.

Industry Minister Rajywa­rdhan Singh Dattigaon told Business Standard: “It’s not like earlier. We have changed the process. We have not signed the traditional MoUs. This is the intention of investment. Every investor who is serious will fill in an intention form and then it will come in the process. As soon as we get it, we will pass it on to the department concerned. Sometimes industries seek incentives over and above the policy. We prefer job-centric industries.”

Chouhan said all clearances would be waived for investors who desired to set up units in the state only if they could arrange for land. This will be only for the industries that have been identified by the state.

“Even for clearances deemed to have been given, from now onwards, we will ensure that no competent authority or inspector visits the business premises of a company for three years,” the chief minister said.

He said special plug-and-play facilities would be opened for garments and start-ups to address their concern about limited access to capital.

“These companies can easily operate their machines and equipment from such facilities with no extra capital cost,” Chouhan said.

He said the “invest MP” portal of the state government would be rejigged to incorporate a new window “How Can I Help You”. Complaints and concern raised through this window will be attended to and followed up by a team of senior officials.

The chief minister himself will review them once every week.

Chouhan laid down the seven-point mantra of his government to attract more investment in the state.

These included samvaad (discussion and deliberations with investors), sahayog (cooperation with them), suvidha (ease of doing business), swikriti (ensuring all clearances on time), setu (a dedicated helpline to attend all concerns of investors and businessmen), a single window in real terms, and finally samanvay (coordination between all states).

“I can assure you once you have settled in Madhya Pradesh, we won’t leave your hand and ensure that you (investors) don’t leave us,” Chouhan said.

The concluding session was attended by a host of Central ministers from the state such as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, and Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.