MP becomes country's top wheat procurer; farmers get Rs 25,000 crore boost

is all set to pump in around Rs 25,000 crore into its rural economy by the time its all-time high draws to close-- a feat that has made it the country’s largest wheat purchaser in 2020-21.

Till date, it has procured around 12.7 million tonnes of wheat, which is expected to reach 13 million tonnes by the time the process ends in the next few weeks. Punjab has closed its procurement for this year at 12.6 million tonnes

However, due to the massive procurement, the state government is facing some challenge on the storage front and till Sunday around 7.5 per cent of the procured wheat was in the process of being shifted to safe destinations.





However, government officials are confident that by time the purchases end in the next few days all the wheat will be safely stored.

This year, has produced around 30 million tonnes of wheat, which is also one of the highest production

“Normally, it takes around 15 days from the closure of procurement to bag and store wheat in godowns, but this year we have maintained 85-90 per cent efficiency in transportation right from the first day of procurement. Since, procurement is still going on it will take say another 7-10 days for the entire stock to be safely stored,” the state’s principle secretary food and civil supplies Sheo Shekhar Shukla told Business Standard.



He said there is no crisis of storage, despite such high levels of procurement as more than 2,000 godowns and other facilities available with the state have been properly mapped and linked with the procurement centres.

“It’s only in the fag end that there is long haul for trucks and hence their turnaround time decreases,” Shukla said.

Usually, around 1 million farmers sell wheat in to government every year, but this year the number jumped by almost 60 per cent as private buying was negligible.

“We have already deposited around Rs 20,500 crore into the bank accounts of more than 1.6 million farmers, of which almost 1 million are small and marginal farmers, while for the rest the process is on,” Shukla said.





The number of small and marginal numbers from whom wheat was purchased this year was almost 73 per cent more than last year.

He said the state had a fair idea of big increase in procurement numbers and had raised the number of procurement centres by almost 28 percent as compared to previous years.

It also converted around 30-40 godowns into procurement centres so that there was not delay in transportation while till last year around 2-4 per cent of the godowns were converted into godowns.

The state’s famed SMS system for e-procurement, which uses end-to-end computerisation system, was used during the Covid-19 lockdown to educate almost 2 million registered farmers on various precautions that they needed to take to deal with the disease.





“We normally receive around 3,000 tonnes of wheat daily in each of the procurement centres, but this time very few Centre procured less than 5,000 tonnes of wheat on a daily basis,” Shukla said.

He said in a day, the state is moving around 10,000 trucks daily to move the procured wheat in the godowns that is equivalent to around 5,000 railway rakes.



MP and Punjab (in million tonnes)



Year (marketing Year) Punjab Madhya Pradesh 2020-2021 12.6 12.6* 2019-2020 13 6.72 2018-2019 12.69 7.28 2017-2018 11.70 6.72

*The procurement will reach around 13 million tonnes by the time the process closes in the next few weeks.

Source: FCI and government agencies