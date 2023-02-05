JUST IN
Business Standard poll: MPC seen raising repo rate by 25 bps next week
RBI Monetary Policy: One last rate hike now but signaling close to the peak
Crude steel output grows to 124 MT in 2022; consumption rises: Report
India's focus should be on reducing dependence on China: Suman Bery
Govt not to impose import duty on cars brought in for testing: Minister
Govt to hike dearness allowance for 10 mn employees, pensioners to 42%
From savings to spending: What new IT rules tell us about govt's intentions
Union Budget gives larger wings to regional connectivity scheme UDAN
Higher investment limit in saving schemes to help sr citizens, middle class
Higher capex, infra push, green initiatives to push demand for bank funds
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
IEA will support India's green tech manufacturing roadmap: Fatih Birol
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Business Standard poll: MPC seen raising repo rate by 25 bps

MPC could signal pause in rate hikes going ahead as inflation eases

Topics
Business Standard Poll | MPC | repo rate

Manojit Saha & Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to announce a 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 6.50 per cent on Wednesday in order to bring inflation closer to the central bank’s target of 4 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard Poll

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.