MPs ride bicycles, e-vehicles to Parliament on first day of Winter Session

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in an electric car

Prakash Javadekar
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar arrives on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday | Photo: PTI

Several MPs on Monday reached Parliament for the first day of the Winter Session riding bicycles, wearing masks, and in electric vehicles. Air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Monday but remained in the “poor” category for the second consecutive day. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who arrived in an electric car, said: “The government is gradually switching to electric cars as they are pollution-free. I appeal to people to contribute to fight pollution — start using public transport, electric vehicles, etc.”
First Published: Mon, November 18 2019. 23:58 IST

