MSP hike in Kharif crops may dent India's farm exports in long term

After a phenomenal start, India may gradually lose its competitive edge in exports of agricultural commodities, due to a sharp spike in the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops.

In order to appease farmers ahead of 2019 parliamentary elections, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week raised MSP by four per cent at the lower of the band, to as mucj as 53 per cent at the upper. The hike, introduced across all agri commodities for kharif 2018, has however, made most agri commodities uncompetitive in the world market.

Surprisingly, Indian exporters had increased their shipment over the last few months. While MSP hike would improve farmers’ incomes and bring additional area under sowing, thereby augmenting the availability of agricultural crops, it will have a long-term impact on sustained availability of agri output for exports.

“Obviously, the MSP hike raises chances of a reduction in exports. Even without an MSP hike, exports of a number of agri commodities such as were unviable in overseas markets. For such commodities, therefore, the government may provide financial support that could emerge afresh after the MSP hike. In other words, the current hike in MSP may call for additional financial support in some commodities,” said Ajay Sahai, Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Apart from the MSP hike, global supply glut may also hamper the country's export potential. A recent report by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations estimated closing stocks of rice across the globe to increase for the third consecutive season in 2018-19. This could be partly compensated through a drawdown in maize, wheat and barley inventory.

After a 10 per cent hike during the financial year 2017-18, India’s exports were up nearly 11 per cent between April–May 2018. Data compiled by the apex industry body, the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), put India’s export of agricultural commodities at $3.21 billion (Rs 21.41 billion) for April–May 2018 compared to $2.88 billion (Rs 18.54 billion) for the corresponding period last year. Apeda data estimated India’s exports of agri commodities at $18.57 billion, compared with $16.21 billion for the previous year. Products shipped through Apeda make up nearly half of India’s overall agri exports.

“We need to see the MSP hike in totality. The impact would be positive in stabilising agri production in India, which would help boosts exports in the long run,” said A K Gupta, Director, Apeda.

Anticipating the MSP hike, however, Indian exporters had shipped larger quantities of non-basmati rice over the past few months. After a near 30 per cent rise in exports at 8.64 million tonnes for FY18, versus 6.77 million tonnes and 6.46 million tonnes for FY17 and FY16 respectively, India’s non-basmati rice exports skyrocketed by 35 per cent to 1.44 million tonnes during April–May 2018, from 1.07 million tonnes for the corresponding period previous year.

“MSP hike has made India’s pulses exports uncompetitive in the world markets,” said Ashok Jain, Director, Bafna Commodities, a Mumbai-based exporter of pulses.

The government has raised MSP of moong by over 25 per cent to Rs 6,975 a quintal, that of urad and tur by 3.7 per cent to Rs 5,600 a quintal and Rs 5,675 a quintal, respectively, for the kharif sowing 2018.

The government raised MSP for paddy by 12-13 per cent across all varieties. The MSP hike is expected to help raise prices of rice by at least 15 per cent at the time of harvesting of the kharif crop. Other commodities may also witness price hike equivalent to the quantum of increase in MSP.

“Africa would replace India in groundnut exports to China, the largest consumer of the commodity in the world,” said Sanjay Shah, Chairman, Indian Oilseeds & Produce Export Promotion Council.