Multi-pronged policy support gives green signal to renewable energy: CRISIL
UP to develop dry ports, freight conÂ­tainer stations to boost exports
Three key railway stations in Chhattisgarh set to get Rs 1,200-cr makeover
Coal consumers body seeks renewal of rake-based supply to non-power sector
Contractual workforce in CPSEs crosses pre-pandemic level in FY22
NPS partial withdrawal rule changing for these subscribers from Jan 1
RBI to migrate payments fraud reporting module to Daksh on January 1
Free grain under NFSA: States to save on food bill, lose political mileage
Rajasthan approves proposal of Rs 4,279 crore for highway constructions
India well positioned to be fastest growing major economy: Chandrasekaran
UP to develop dry ports, freight conÂ­tainer stations to boost exports
Business Standard

Multi-pronged policy support gives green signal to renewable energy: CRISIL

Currently, non-fossil or clean sources make up around 25 per cent of energy and 40 per cent of the installed power base in the country

Renewable energy in India | Clean energy development | Green energy

Business Standard 

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
The focus currently is on ensuring holistic integration of renewables into the power system, by balancing the intermittency inherent in renewables with storage and adequate grid capacity.

The renewable energy (RE) sector has received tailwind from India’s renewed international commitments under its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets this year, which reflect the country’s determination to go clean and green, and source as much as 50 per cent of its power from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Read our full coverage on Renewable energy in India

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:57 IST

