Mustard area jumps by 30% on high prices, shows data

Encouraged by good prices, farmers have planted in over 30 per cent more area till November 11 this year as compared to the year-ago period.

Traders said with prices ruling well above the minimum support price of (MSP) of Rs 4,650 per quintal last year at Rs 7,000 per quintal, more farmers are shifting towards the crop this season.





Overall, rabi crops have been sown in around 26.06 million hectares till November 11, which is 21.43 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.