'Nal se jal': Ministry eyes team effort to work on water economics

Tasked with delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poll promise of “Nal se Jal”, the water ministry is set to work with various ministries to make the scheme economically and environmentally viable while providing piped drinking water to all households by 2024.

The Jal Shakti ministry, which was officially constituted on Monday, is likely to collaborate with the housing and urban poverty alleviation and the rural development ministries to achieve a countrywide coverage for the scheme, a senior government official said. The government, while considering pricing the ...