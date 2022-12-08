JUST IN
Nano DAP might hit the market by the next kharif season, says official
Bill to promote use of non-fossil fuels introduced in Rajya Sabha
Rajasthan govt implements new rural tourism scheme, promises jobs
India sees up to $9 bn mobile phone exports in FY23: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India achieves 166GW of renewable energy capacity till October: R K Singh
With jobs no longer secure, career cushioning is taking centre stage
Layoffs deemed illegal if not carried as per Industrial Disputes Act: Yadav
Power deficit declines to 0.1% in October from 2% in April this year
ADB approves $780 mn loan to expand Chennai's metro rail network
Kharif season 2022-23: Paddy procurement gathers pace in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Bill to promote use of non-fossil fuels introduced in Rajya Sabha
Business Standard

Nano DAP might hit the market by the next kharif season, says official

Single superphosphate to be included in 'One Nation, One Fertiliser' scheme in the next few months

Topics
kharif crop | Agriculture | Fertilizers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

agriculture

The government is confident about the proposed nano-diammonium phosphate (n-DAP) being available to farmers from the next kharif season. A senior official said all requisite approvals are likely to be in place before n-DAP is made available.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on kharif crop

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.