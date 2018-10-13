Narendra Modi to meet global and domestic energy majors next week

is set to address heads of global and domestic energy majors next week — including BP Plc, Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil and Reliance Industries - at a time when international crude oil prices are causing a concern.

Modi will address the Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held in New Delhi from Sunday to Tuesday.

The forum will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of more than 500 delegates from Indian and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

Among the global leaders who will be part of the meet are chief executive Bob Dudley, Royal Dutch Shell's Ben Van Beurden, ExxonMobil's Darren Woods, Chairman and head

International leaders like Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of energy, industry and mineral resources; Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary general of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mark Menezes, US energy undersecretary; Patrick Pouyanne, TOTAL CEO; and Sultan Al Jaber, CEO will also attend the meet.

" is on the cusp of a new energy future," said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. "We are pleased to be hosting the second Energy Forum by CERAWeek again under the patronage of Minister (Dharmendra) Pradhan and the to advance important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in the fast-changing world of energy."



Key themes to be explored during the meet will include energy transition, role of gas in India's energy mix, shale revolution and game changing technologies.

"India is now at the epicentre of so many of the important developments shaping the energy future," said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit. "What matters to India matters to the global energy industry, and vice versa. India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is a unique opportunity for leaders to examine the fundamental challenges and opportunities at the center of it all."