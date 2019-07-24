Nasscom asks govt to reconsider clarification on intermediary services

The recent government circular on the issue of intermediaries for the information technology services industry has created more confusion than relief, and industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) plans to take up the issue further with the government.

A circular from the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs that was released last week said the services offered by the IT and ITeS sectors at the back end, especially with respect to business process outsourcing, may attract an 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) because they will not qualify ...