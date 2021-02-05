Nasscom hails ten-month delay in implementing Trump's H-1B allotment rule

-
ALSO READ
'Trump exceeded constitutional authority': Three key updates on H-1B visa
Explained: All you should know about America's new H-1B selection process
Trump's biggest H-1B changes blocked: What it means for Indian techies
Nasscom welcomes H1B, L1 visa relaxations; remains 'cautiously optimistic'
Indian IT firms to take a hit as Trump extends H-1B visa, green card freeze
-
The information technology services industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) welcomed a US announcement to delay the implementation of a new rule to allot H-1B visas.
"To give USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) more time to develop, test, and implement the modifications to the H-1B registration system and selection process, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) is delaying the effective date of this final rule from March 9, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The delay will also provide more time for USCIS to train staff and perform public outreach as well as give stakeholders time to adjust to the new rule," the USCIS said in a statement.
The rule, issued in the final days of the Trump Administration, sought to change the existing H-1B selection process to prioritise visas based on wage level.
The DHS will now push the effective date of the rule from March 9 to December 31 this year. During this time, DHS will review the rule as a whole for potential changes or for rescinding it. The notice is to be published in the Federal Register on February 8, 2021.
ALSO READ: One eye on polls, Mamata focuses on welfare schemes, rural thrust in budget
"Nasscom welcomes this announcement by DHS including undertaking a detailed review of the rule. Rather than follow the clear language and intent of the statute, the agency had sought to move from the existing selection process for H-1B visas. Prioritizing purely on wage levels has the potential to significantly damage some of the most innovative companies in the world along with many hospitals and health care providers, research facilities, universities and other petitioners," the industry body said in a statement.
Comments on the proposed delay will be accepted for 30 days post-publication. This follows an announcement by the US Department of Labor earlier this week to delay the effective date of the final rule affecting wages for H-1B workers to May 14, 2021.
The Trump administration made several changes to the H-1B visa, used extensively for travel by Indian IT professionals to onsite locations. The changes resulted in not just increased costs for the IT companies but also made the process of granting a visa mode difficult.
"We believe it is important for the US to be able to access talent critical to the Covid recovery phase. While Nasscom member companies have increased local hiring and focus their efforts on local STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) skills development, the visa program bridges a critical skills gap, enabling America to become more competitive globally. Nasscom will be filing comments in support of the delay and look forward to also sharing our views with DHS as it reviews the rule as a whole," Nasscom added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU