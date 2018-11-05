Bhubaneswar to have over 500 WiFi hot spots with 1800 access points

Bhubaneswar, the number one Smart City, has jumped the bandwagon of modern cities with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Through a project titled 'Bhubaneswar Me WiFi', the special purpose vehicle- Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) aims to make the city accessible at key places. Chief minister today launched the project which will take off initially with 100 hotspots powered by 275 access points. Eventually, the city will have 518 hotspots with 1800 access points.

While one Wi-Fi hotspot would be able to handle as many as 150 users at a given point of time, the internet speed will be available at two megabytes per second (MBPS). Access to 250 MB of data will be free for any user on a given day.

“Today is a historic day for Bhubaneswar. The city of temples will have an IT backbone comparable to the best modern cities in the world. Bhubaneswar dot Me WiFi project will be a game changer for our youth to realize the heights of knowledge economy. Bhubaneswar will stamp its entry as a global smart city with 500 hotspots spanning entire city under this project,” said Patnaik.

"As part of my commitment for 3Ts- Technology, Transparency and Teamwork, in coming days, we will have similar free Wi-Fi facilities in all our corporations- Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela and our JagannathDhaam-Puri," he added.

The City Wi-Fi project is part of the smart solutions of BSCL and also of the Master System Integrator (MSI). The project is executed by Honeywell, a company with IT expertise.

MSI will also include the Bhubaneswar Operations Centre, Intelligent Traffic Signal and Control System and Common Payment Card System so that all the IT-based systems and infrastructure across the Smart City would function in sync.