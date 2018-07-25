Chhattisgarh area from where Naxals operate across India gets electricity

Electricity will finally reach the terrains tucked away obscure in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district where the outlawed Naxal outfits had reportedly set up its central headquarters to operate across the country.

Abujhmad, where even Mughal Emperor Akbar’s team failed to carry out the survey because of inaccessible terrains, is an alleged hub of Naxalite-Maoist insurgency, the banned The outfit operates across the country from as it is geographically isolated and largely inaccessible with no physical presence of the civil administration.



The intelligence wing reports underlined that the rebels had set up printing units and other manufacturing units in the area. The solar power and the generators have been feeding the power requirement.





“In Nelwad, construction of a substation of capacity 220/132/33 KV will be completed by the month of September and it will facilitate quality and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the entire district,” Chhattisgarh’s energy department spokesperson said. The construction work had been expedited under thick security cover to meet the deadline.



The power substation of Nelwad will be connected to 220 KV tower line between Barsoor (Dantewada district) and Bhilai (Durg district). Electricity consumption in Narayanpur district is nearly 10-11 Mega Watt per day.



An alternate arrangement had also been made to deal with the situation if rebels target the power infrastructure. In June 2008, entire Bastar region was plunged into dark for 11 days after Naxalites blew up high tension power supply towers. Surgery in hospitals and drinking water supply were also disrupted.





“The Nelwad substation will facilitate electricity supply to Narayanpur district from separate feeders,” the spokesperson said, adding that three addition feeders would be set up so that in case electricity supply from one feeder gets interrupted due to unavoidable reasons, additional feeders would be activated to ensure uninterrupted power supply.