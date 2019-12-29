NBFC slowdown due to low demand and lack of market funding, says RBI

The slowdown in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is mainly due to lower demand in the economy and non-availability of market funding, a recent analysis of the post-Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

An internal analysis, done by the RBI’s department of supervision, showed that the non-availability of funds among NBFCs from market and banks is not across the board and the “market is differentiating between good and not-so-good entities”. The NBFCs are under stress primarily due to two ...