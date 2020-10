NBFCs pin hope on festive season for revival in credit disbursals

Non-banking lenders are pinning hopes on the festive season to get credit disbursal in the sector close to pre-Covid levels.

Experts said a lot, however, would depend on the collection efficiency the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) achieve in September and October, coupled with the demand from various segments they cater to in the festive season. “If the collection in September has been good, we expect disbursements by NBFCs to pick up. We have seen collection in most of the segments, except for commercial vehicle, to be in the 80-90 per cent range, and in some segments even ...