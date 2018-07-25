JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FSSAI asks nutraceuticals industry players to adopt self-regulation
Business Standard

NCLAT junks cement-makers' plea against CCI's Rs 67-bn cartelisation fine

The appeals are dismissed, said the NCLAT, which now is an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI)

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NCLT, IBC, NCLAT
Illustration by Binay Saha

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today dismissed cement manufacturers' plea, challenging the order of fair trade regulator CCI to impose a penalty of Rs 67 billion  for alleged cartelisation.

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya dismissed a batch of petitions by over 11 cement-makers.

The appeals are dismissed, said the NCLAT, which now is an appellate authority over the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

In August 2016, CCI had slapped approximately Rs 67 billion penalty on 11 cement firms including UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja, Ramco and JK Cement as well as the industry body Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) for indulging in cartelisation.

This was challenged by the cement makers before the Competition Appellate Tribunal, which had on November 22 stayed CCI's direction to pay 10 per cent of the penalty within a month of the order.

In the August 2016 order, apart from penalising the CMA, CCI had directed all the firms to "cease and desist" from indulging in any activity relating to agreement, understanding or arrangement on prices, production and supply of cement in the market.

CCI had imposed the highest penalty of Rs 11.75 billion on Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 13:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements