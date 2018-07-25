NCLAT junks cement-makers' plea against CCI's Rs 67-bn cartelisation fine

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today dismissed cement manufacturers' plea, challenging the order of fair trade regulator to impose a penalty of Rs 67 billion for alleged cartelisation.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya dismissed a batch of petitions by over 11 cement-makers.

The appeals are dismissed, said the NCLAT, which now is an appellate authority over the (CCI).

In August 2016, had slapped approximately Rs 67 billion penalty on 11 cement firms including UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja, Ramco and JK Cement as well as the industry body (CMA) for indulging in cartelisation.

This was challenged by the cement makers before the Competition Appellate Tribunal, which had on November 22 stayed CCI's direction to pay 10 per cent of the penalty within a month of the order.

In the August 2016 order, apart from penalising the CMA, had directed all the firms to "cease and desist" from indulging in any activity relating to agreement, understanding or arrangement on prices, production and supply of cement in the market.

CCI had imposed the highest penalty of Rs 11.75 billion on firm

