Nearly 6-7% road traffic shifts to railways in Sept 1-Oct 13 period

The battle of roadways versus railways for a pie of the freight market seems to be taking a fresh turn with the Covid-19 pandemic. After a long time, railways has been able to get a share of the road freight volume but, according to experts, it could only be a blip.

In September, rail freight traffic increased by 15 per cent and till October 13, it was 18 per cent more than last year. This rise is mainly due to a shift of at least 6-7 per cent traffic from roads to railway in these two months. The major items in the shift are salt, cement, automobiles and finished steel. ...