Tourism, restaurant sectors unhappy with no provisions in stimulus package
Business Standard

Need permanent changes, policy predictability and flexibility: Mukesh Aghi

President, CEO at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Mukesh Agi says that India needs a transparent policy environment

Topics
Indian labour laws | labour law reform | labour law reform proposals

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

Various State governments in India are taking drastic steps in a bid to attract investments moving out of Chia. Mukesh Aghi, the President and chief executive officer at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum told Somesh Jha in an interview that the labour law changes by the State governments are in the right direction but a permanent change to the laws is more preferred than temporary changes.

Edited excerpts: A lot of state governments have started relaxing labour laws. In fact, we have seen the UP government, for instance, exempting companies from almost all labour laws for 3 years. ...

First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 17:19 IST

