Need permanent changes, policy predictability and flexibility: Mukesh Aghi

Various State governments in India are taking drastic steps in a bid to attract investments moving out of Chia. Mukesh Aghi, the President and chief executive officer at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum told Somesh Jha in an interview that the labour law changes by the State governments are in the right direction but a permanent change to the laws is more preferred than temporary changes.

Edited excerpts: A lot of state governments have started relaxing labour laws. In fact, we have seen the UP government, for instance, exempting companies from almost all labour laws for 3 years. ...